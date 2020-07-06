Montana candidates in quarantine

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/6/20

Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for COVID-19 several days after she and boyfriend Donald Trump Jr. attended a campaign event in Big Sky. While U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte did not attend, his wife Susan and running mate Kristen Juras were there, as were State Auditor Matt Rosendale and his wife Jean. All are in self-quarantine and have suspended in-person campaign events until test results are confirmed. Republican state auditor candidate Troy Downing, who lives in Bozeman, was also at the event but was not in close proximity to Guilfoyle, according to a campaign spokesman.

“Since learning of their potential exposure, Greg, Susan and Kristen have adhered to recommended guidelines,” the spokesperson said. “Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of others, they will self-quarantine, be tested for COVID-19, and suspend in-person campaign events pending test results.”