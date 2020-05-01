Montana cases hold at 453, 0 new COVID-19 cases

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 5/1/20

According to KPAX, as of the morning of May 1 the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map shows no new COVID-19 cases in Montana. Cases have held at 453, with 397 recovered completely from the disease. Currently, only 5 are hospitalized, and 14,203 tests have been successfully administered. The news is certainly welcome in Montana, which has the eyes of a nation upon it, following the start of phase one of Gov. Steve Bullock’s plan to reopen the economy—on April 26, places of worship began to open, while on April 27, select Main Street retail locations began to open. On May 4, restaurants, bars and breweries will begin to open with a series of strict caveats.