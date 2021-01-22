Montana considers restricting abortion access

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/22/21

Two abortion bills reached a hearing with the Montana House Judiciary Committee on Monday—one which would prohibit abortions after 20 weeks and another that would regulate access to abortion pills. Abortion after a 20-week pregnancy could only occur legally if it prevented life-threatening health risks to the mother, and doctors in violation would be convicted of a felony. As far as abortion pills go, currently in Montana, they can be acquired through telehealth services and received through the mail. The new bill seeks to limit these avenues and make pills only available through a physical doctors visit with a physician.