Montana Department of Transportation Enhances Safety on U.S. 20

Targhee Highway project under design prior to construction

MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

WEST YELLOWSTONE – U.S. Highway 20, otherwise known as Targhee Pass Highway has a rear-end crash pattern near Denny Creek Road. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) intends to alleviate this rear-end crash pattern through the Targhee Turn Lanes project by installing a center-turn-lane between Old U.S. 20 and Denny Creek Road, and a left-turn-lane at Denny Creek Road.

MDT’s current project timeline estimates construction beginning between 2023 and 2025. Prior to that time, the project will be under design, with engineers developing construction plans and working with landowners.

“Some drivers make sudden turns off of Targhee Pass Highway and others may not notice that a vehicle in front is slowing and turning,” explained Michael Grover, Project Design Engineer for the Montana Department of Transportation. “The addition of the designated turn-lanes should provide drivers with a safer method of turning off the highway and will help prevent rear-end crashes in that area in the future.”

This project is estimated to cost $3 to $4 million, with 90 percent of funding coming from the federal government.

“We focus on projects that increase safety, where costs do not outweigh benefits. That is why we are prioritizing and funding road projects like Targhee Turn Lanes,” Grover said.

Public feedback is an important part of any project under design. The Montana Department of Transportation encourages the community to get involved and provide thoughts or suggestions for changes.

Those looking for updates or information on the Targhee Pass Highway project are advised to email takami@bigskypublicrelations.com. For questions, contact the project hotline at 406-207-4484 Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Information is also available on the project web page, https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/targhee/ and will be continually updated throughout the course of the project.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided upon request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.