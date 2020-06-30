Montana Department of Transportation pauses construction for Independence Day Travel

Gallatin Valley construction crews off roadways for easier July 4 commute

MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

BOZEMAN – The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) announced today that crews will pause road construction projects in the Gallatin Valley ahead of the holiday weekend. Traffic control will continue to be set up in many areas, but crews will not be working. This is to help drivers get through the project area without having to navigate around workers.

Although no active construction will take place starting on July 3, MDT would like to remind drivers to follow all posted signage, reduce speeds through work zones, and to be mindful of changing roadway conditions. Additionally, drivers are encouraged to plan additional travel time through project areas.

“We know that Fourth of July travel this year may look different for many families in the Gallatin Valley,” Butte District Administrator, William Fogarty, said. “Some may be staying home or hitting the road to visit another part of our beautiful state. It’s important to stay aware during this time of our ongoing construction projects. Please continue to exercise caution when in construction areas.”

The first step to enjoying the Fourth of July weekend is to arrive at your destination safely. Knowledge about ongoing construction projects is also helpful. See below for three major projects occurring in the area and how they will be affected by Fourth of July travel.

Rouse Ave – Main to Oak

Missouri River Contracting crews, working to fully reconstruct Rouse Avenue in Bozeman’s downtown corridor, will be off the road by July 3. Rouse Avenue, between Main Street and Lamme Street, will continue to be fully closed to traffic, and Rouse Avenue between Peach Street and Lamme Street will be closed to through traffic. Traffic is advised to detour around construction by taking Oak Street, Seventh Avenue, and Main Street. The Peach Street intersection is open during this time but the Lamme Street intersection is closed. Crews will return to work at 7 a.m. on July 6.

Big Sky Bridge Decks

Dick Anderson Construction crews working to improve bridge decks in Big Sky will be off the roadway by noon on, July 2. Drivers can continue to expect single-lane closures with a traffic signal in place by the bridge by MT 64 and US 191 and the bridge by Little Coyote Road. Construction will resume on July 6 at 7 a.m.

Highway 191 – North of West Yellowstone

Riverside Contracting crews making improvements to US 191’s road surface in Yellowstone National Park will be off the highway starting July 3. Drivers can expect a single-lane closure with a traffic signal in place by the Gallatin River Bridge near Specimen Creek Trailhead. Minimal delays of less than 10 minutes are expected during this time. Construction will resume on July 6 at 7 a.m.

The Montana Department of Transportation wishes all a safe Independence Day and encourages residents and travelers to contact (406) 207-4484 with any questions regarding these projects.

