Montana Department of Transportation to host virtual Highway 84 open houses

Public welcome to provide thoughts, discuss ideas with project team

MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

BOZEMAN – The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is looking for more public input on the Highway 84 – East of Norris Corridor Study by hosting two virtual open houses for the project. These meetings will be held via Zoom on Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The virtual open houses are opportunities for the public and media to learn more about the study and provide their thoughts on potential safety solutions.

Attendees can expect a one-hour webinar-style event with a presentation from representatives of both MDT and engineering consultant, Morrison-Maierle. This will be followed by a question and answer session as well as an opportunity to provide comments. Registration is required to receive access to the events. To register, visit bitly.com/highway84.

“Open houses are important as they provide us with an opportunity to hear residents’ concerns directly,” William Fogarty, Butte District Administrator at the Montana Department of Transportation, said. “However, we are cautious about hosting these types of events in-person due to COVID-19 concerns. Like many, we are using Zoom to ensure everyone remains safe while still having the opportunity to get information, ask questions, and offer comments.”

The Highway 84 – East of Norris Corridor Study is exploring safety improvements between Warm Springs Boat Launch and Red Mountain Campground – the section of highway that has sharp curves and more crashes than the statewide average for similar highways. The study will explore potential options for improvements and identify the most cost-effective, feasible solution. Comments received during the open houses will inform and influence how the study moves forward.

Those who cannot attend either event can still provide comments by contacting Takami Clark at takami@bigskypublicrelations.com or calling the project hotline at 406-207-4484 during business hours. For more information about the study, visit bitly.com/highway84.

The Department of Transportation will make reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities who wish to participate in these open houses or need an alternative accessible format of this notice. If you require an accommodation, contact the Department of Transportation no later than July 24 to advise us of the nature of the accommodation that you need. Please contact Matt Maze, Office of Civil Rights, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, Montana 59620; telephone (406) 444-5416; Montana Relay 711; facsimile (406) 444-7243; or e-mail to mmaze@mt.gov.