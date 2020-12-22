Montana expects fewer vaccine doses

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 12/22/20

Just a few weeks ago, Montana was on track to receive 60,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year. According to an announcement last Friday, that number has now decreased by 20 percent—or 48,000 doses—due to an inventory reduction by the federal government. Several other states are experiencing similar reductions as well, including Michigan, Washington, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire and Indiana, according to the Great Falls Tribune. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services stated they will continue to vaccinate frontline workers as well as those in long-term care facilities with an incoming shipment of nearly 6,900 Pfizer vaccine doses.