Montana extends unemployment benefits

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/2/20

In the wake of COVID-19’s impact on the state’s workforce, Montana is offering extended benefits for eligible individuals who have exhausted their previous Unemployment Insurance benefits. As a part of the CARES Act, those on unemployment, whether regular UI or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits, will have the option of extending by 13 weeks. Enrollment is not automatic, however. If eligible, individuals will see the option to apply on their personal MontanaWorks dashboard.