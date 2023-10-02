Montana House Bill 470: “Move Over” law takes effect

EBS STAFF

A law requiring Montana motorists to give right of way to moving and stationary emergency personnel and highway workers went into effect on Oct. 1. The legislation is a revised version of previous move over regulations: drivers must slow down, yield and move over when they see flashing lights of emergency, maintenance, and road work vehicles.

For stationary vehicles, Montana drivers must reduce their speed to a post limit along maintenance areas. When there is no signage, drivers should go 20 mph below the interstate’s speed limit when they are able to move over, or half of the posted speed limit the motorist cannot give space to the stationary vehicles.

Read more specifics about the law here.