Montana joins lawsuit against pipestone halt

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/22/21

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen joined 21 other attorneys general in a lawsuit that targets President Joe Biden’s efforts to stop the Keystone XL Pipeline. The pipeline is a project designed to pump around 830,000 barrels of crude oil from Alberta to the Gulf Coast daily. The plaintiffs argue that Biden unlawfully changed energy policy set in place by Congress when he revoked the presidential permit put in place in 2017 by former President Donald Trump. Both Montana Senators, Jon Tester and Steve Daines, are behind efforts meant to reinstate the pipeline project.