Montana life, in images

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 11/17/20

The quiet streets of Livingston, backdropped by iconic Livingston Peak. A dog, pulling a keg through deep, Red Lodge snow, striving for first place. Bison bounding out of their confinement onto the Fort Peck Indian Reservation after a long journey. As part of their “Fifty” series, The Atlantic has compiled a series of stunning photographs of the people, wildlife, landscapes and lifestyle that make up the state of Montana. Take a break, and view the full gallery.