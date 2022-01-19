Town Crier
Montana magician nixes plans for Las Vegas tiger sanctuary
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Montana man has withdrawn a proposal to open a tiger sanctuary in Las Vegas for his magic show.
KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported Tuesday that Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom and other officials confirmed the withdrawal.
Jay Owenhouse, a magician based in Bozeman, had proposed operating a tiger sanctuary off the Las Vegas Strip, drawing outcry from animal rescuers and activists.
Owenhouse owns three Bengal tigers. He had proposed using a vacant parking lot as the site. He would use them for a year-long show.
According to Owenhouse, the sanctuary would have 11-foot barbed wire fencing and 24-hour supervision.
