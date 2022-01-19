Montana magician nixes plans for Las Vegas tiger sanctuary

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Montana man has withdrawn a proposal to open a tiger sanctuary in Las Vegas for his magic show.

KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported Tuesday that Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom and other officials confirmed the withdrawal.

Jay Owenhouse, a magician based in Bozeman, had proposed operating a tiger sanctuary off the Las Vegas Strip, drawing outcry from animal rescuers and activists.

Owenhouse owns three Bengal tigers. He had proposed using a vacant parking lot as the site. He would use them for a year-long show.

According to Owenhouse, the sanctuary would have 11-foot barbed wire fencing and 24-hour supervision.