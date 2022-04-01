Montana PBS freestyle skiing documentary ‘Mavericks’ will screen April 4 

MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN — A free screening and panel discussion of the newly released Montana PBS freestyle skiing documentary “Mavericks” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, in Inspiration Hall located in Norm Asbjornson Hall on the Montana State University campus. Attendees must register in advance.

“Mavericks,” a feature-length film, follows the careers of several Montana freestyle skiers. Using visuals from international competitions, archival footage and original cinematography, the film captures the struggles, victories, unsurpassed work ethic and unbreakable spirit of some of the state’s most renowned athletes in a sport where mere seconds determine the outcome of a career, according to filmmakers.

The screening is hosted in partnership with the MSU chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, the Honors College, Office of the Dean of Students and Montana PBS. Immediately following, there will be a panel discussion with the filmmakers Scott Sterling and Kelly Gorham, score composer Sheridan Tongue, and two-time Olympic athlete Darian Stevens, who is featured along with other athletes in the documentary.

“‘Mavericks’ tells the history of the sport in Montana as well as the continued legacy,” said Gorham, describing the film. “We also talk about the darker side of freestyle skiing — injuries, failures, self-doubt — and what that tells us about the human condition.”

The panel will discuss various topics that are covered in the film and the filmmaking process.

Visit montana.edu/calendar/event.html?id=41411 to register and for more information.