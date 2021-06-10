Montana preps for ‘severe’ fire season

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/10/21

On June 9, Gov. Greg Gianforte received the 2021 Fire Season Briefing from state and federal agency administrators and fire management officers. Officials say that due to extreme drought conditions, Montana is on track for an above-average fire season, particularly in July and August. Gianforte assured the public in a press briefing that hundreds of firefighters, wildland crews and volunteer firefighters, including officials from state and federal governments, as well as the Montana National Guard, are prepared to respond should a fire occur in the state, and he stressed the importance of properly managing forests in the meantime.

“Much of Montana is currently in moderate to extreme drought conditions, increasing the risk of a severe fire season,” Gianforte said. “With decades of combined experience and institutional knowledge, our fire managers are committed to reducing wildfire risk across the state and protecting Montanans and our home.”