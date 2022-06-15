Montana requests presidential major disaster declaration

EBS STAFF

HELENA – Government officials in Montana asked President Joe Biden today for a presidential major disaster declaration due to severe flooding across parts of the state. Gov. Greg Gianforte announced submittal of the request earlier today, followed by a letter from U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale asking for approval of the request.

“On Tuesday, we began working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pursue an expedited presidential major disaster declaration and secure direct federal assistance for Montana communities,” Gianforte said in a statement. “Today, we submitted our formal request to President Biden.”

The Montana delegation acknowledged that the impacts of the floods will be ongoing for residents in many areas, citing significant property damage to homes, businesses, roads, sewers, water systems and Yellowstone National Park.

Gianforte’s request to President Biden can be found here. The support letter can be found here.