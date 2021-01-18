Montana Science Center offers STEAMkits

MONTANA SCIENCE CENTER

BOZEMAN – The Montana Science Center, in partnership with Bozeman Health and the Gallatin Valley Food Bank has created take-home science kits to be provided to families throughout our community. 75 kits were delivered to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank on Friday, Jan. 15 and will be distributed in January through the Food Bank’s education department. These STEAMkits focus on keeping the body healthy with a different topic for each of the kits. They are designed to encourage children in first through fifth grades to engage in science while at home through a series of hands-on activities.

“The pandemic has made it incredibly hard for families to engage in hands-on activities,” says Abby Turner, the Science Center’s executive director. “We are fortunate to have the support of Bozeman Health to create STEAMkits that bring hands-on opportunities in STEAM to kids in their own homes.”

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. STEAMkits focus on the science of the brain, the heart and the skeletal system in three kits, filled with four activities each, including all of the materials needed to complete the activities. In the coming days, staff at Montana Science Center will also record videos of each of the activities as supplemental support for the STEAMkits.

“It is the goal of both Bozeman Health and Montana Science Center to lower barriers to access to community education tools,” Turner said. “This partnership allows us to create kits to be distributed to families in Bozeman regardless of their ability to pay. They also bring science information, healthy tips and learning through fun to youth in our community. In our partnership with the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, we are able to support families with school aged children in a meaningful way by providing activities for them to do at home.”

Through this partnership, the kits delivered to the Food Bank will be available to youth at no charge. Additional kits are available at the Montana Science Center.

Bozeman Health’s Community Support Grant program provides them an opportunity to respond to requests and partner with eligible organizations, like Montana Science Center, whose work is aligned with Bozeman Health’s Community Benefit priority areas. Specifically, they strive to support programming, education, and access initiatives. These STEAMkits are aimed to bring engaging, healthy learning opportunities to families to connect healthy bodies and science discovery.

Additionally, Gallatin Valley Food Bank’s vision is to create a healthier, more resilient, food-secure community in which all of the members are empowered and have the means to nourish themselves. We will continue to advocate and support our community through our work, partnerships, and commitment to improving food security. Montana Science Center is fortunate to partner with the Food Bank to bring these science kits to youth through their educational programs.

The Montana Science Center is currently offering virtual, take-home and limited onsite programs. During the closure this summer, staff developed extensive COVID protocols and adapted the building for safe, interactive experiences while limiting visitation numbers. “Our goal is to provide purposeful experiences in science while supporting families as they stay healthy, either at home or within our space.”

Please contact the Montana Science Center for additional questions and clarifications at 406-522-9087 or info@MontanaScienceCenter.org