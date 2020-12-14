Montana second in nursing home COVID-19 deaths

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/14/20

While the COVID-19 pandemic has touched all corners of the population in some fashion, those in assisted living and long-term care facilities have been disproportionately affected. According to data collected by the AARP, Montana ranks second in nursing home deaths related to the virus. South Dakota ranks first and Wyoming ranks third. According to Montana Public Radio, in Montana between mid-October and mid-November, 3.12 residents per 100 died from COVID-19, accounting for 97 percent of total COVID-19 deaths in the state.