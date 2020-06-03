Montana State again bests University of Montana for top students

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 6/3/20

Nearly 75 percent of Montana high school students who qualified for the Montana University System Honor Scholarship have chosen to apply that scholarship to Montana State University in Bozeman. According to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, 158 out of 214 recipients selected the Bozeman campus and “the scholarships, good at 16 public four-year and two-year colleges, pay for annual tuition, or about $5,654 a year at MSU. They are renewable for up to four years, so potentially worth more than $20,000.” To qualify, a consistency of academics is required, weighing in GPA, class rank and SAT or ACT scores. Since 2010, MSU’s share of honor scholarship recipients has jumped from 60 to 74 percent. “We’re thrilled to have these students join us on our campus and are committed to helping them succeed,” Ronda Russell, MSU admissions director, told the outlet.