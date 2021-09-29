Montana State announces schedule of 2021 homecoming events

MSU News Service

Montana State University will celebrate homecoming with a variety of events set for Oct. 4-9.

Events are developed and sponsored by the MSU Alumni Foundation and the Programs Activities and Campus Events, or PACE, Board in collaboration with the Office of Student Engagement and the Associated Students of MSU.

A schedule of MSU homecoming events that are open to the public follows by date, time and location:

Monday, Oct. 4:

Lighting of the college “M” on Mount Baldy, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5:

Bobcat Family Day, all day. Members of the MSU community are invited to share a photo of their Bobcat family on social media. Participants are encouraged to tag the MSU Alumni Foundation on Facebook using @Montana State University Alumni Foundation or on Instagram using @msuaf.

Friday, Oct. 8:

Blue and Gold Friday, all day. Bobcat fans are encouraged to wear their best blue and gold attire.

Grand opening of the Bobcat Athletic Complex, the new home of MSU’s football program, 4 p.m., on the north side of the new building at Bobcat Stadium.

Downtown Bozeman homecoming pep rally, 6-7 p.m., at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Main Street.

Saturday, Oct. 9:

Serenade before the parade, 9:30-10 a.m., Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 220 W. Main St. The MSU Chorale and the Montanans will perform a brief recital just before the parade. Masks will be required. For additional information, contact Kirk Aamot at 406-994-5755.

ASMSU homecoming parade, 10 a.m., along Main Street in downtown Bozeman. Groups and individuals who are interested in having a float for their department, student organization or other organization may fill out a parade entry application at montana.edu/homecoming.

Homecoming tailgate, 11:30 a.m., Kagy practice fields. Cost is $20/person. An RSVP is required before Monday, Oct. 4, at msuaf.org/TGHC.

MSU football versus Cal Poly. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium. For ticket information, call 406-994-2287.

In addition, Bobcat fans are invited to show their school spirit by snapping a selfie with a homecoming sign placed on the lawn of the MSU Alumni Foundation, which is located at 1501 S. 11th Ave. The sign will be up Monday, Oct. 4, through Friday, Oct. 9. The Alumni Foundation encourages participants to post their selfies to social media using the hashtag #MSUSelfie21. Participants will be selected randomly for prizes. Questions may be directed to the MSU Alumni Foundation at 406-994-2586 or rsvp@msuaf.org.

More information about homecoming is available at montana.edu/homecoming/ and msuaf.org/homecoming.