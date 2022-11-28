Montana State invites community to celebrate seventh annual Montana Hall lighting on Dec. 7

MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN—Montana State University invites students, staff, faculty, alumni and members of the community to celebrate the yearly lighting of Montana Hall at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Lights on Montana Hall will take place at a new location this year, on the Malone Centennial Mall in the heart of campus, immediately south of Montana Hall. It will feature holiday music from the MSU School of Music’s Montanans and carols by Champ’s Children’s Choir; brief remarks from MSU President Waded Cruzado, Associated Students of MSU President Lucas Oelkers and ASMSU Vice President Bella Roccisano; draft horses, a drum line and a countdown by the MSU Spirit Squad, including cheerleaders, dancers and Champ, before thousands of festive lights illuminate Montana Hall. Refreshments will be provided.

The annual event, which began in 2015, is meant to deepen the sense of community surrounding Montana’s land-grant university and celebrate new community traditions, Cruzado said.

“Montana State University and the Bozeman community have a number of traditions we love observing throughout the year,” Cruzado said. “As the nights get longer and the year comes to a close, it’s so important to come together to celebrate and appreciate the things that bring us together as a Bobcat community.”

Free parking will be available on campus in all non-reserved spaces after 4:30 p.m., including the top level of the parking garage. A map of parking lots is online at montana.edu/parking/map.pdf.

Built in 1896, Montana Hall is one of the campus’ central landmarks. Formerly called Old Main, it is the second oldest structure on campus. MSU’s Taylor Hall, the oldest building on campus, was built earlier in the same year.