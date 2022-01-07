Montana State University and North Dakota State University presidents make wager on Saturday’s FCS championship game

MSU NEWS SERVICE

MSU president Waded Cruzado. MSU Photo by Kelly Gorham

BOZEMAN – Montana State University President Waded Cruzado is looking forward to winning a friendly wager on Saturday with her colleague Dean Bresciani, president of North Dakota State University.

The two schools are facing off on the football field in the FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas. It is the first time the Montana State Bobcats have been to a national championship since 1984. They arrive at the game after a win over last year’s national champion, Sam Houston. The Bobcats will face the NDSU Bison, a team that has been in the finals nine out of the past 11 seasons.

The presidents have wagered the wearing of each other’s school colors.

“President Bresciani is a great colleague and a dear friend,” Cruzado said. “Because of that friendship I only want what is best for him: wearing the blue and gold of Montana State. It will look so good on him.”

Bresciani returned the ribbing: “I expect nothing less than another Bison championship and look forward to seeing Dr. Cruzado in green and gold to celebrate our ninth championship title.”

In addition to being football powerhouses, Montana State and North Dakota state are No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in terms of research universities in the five-state region of Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and the Dakotas.

As such, the schools’ vice presidents of research are also wagering against each other. Jason Carter, Montana State vice president of research, economic development and graduate education, and Colleen Fitzgerald, vice president of research for NDSU, are wagering a visit to each other’s campuses to see their research enterprises.

Kickoff for the football game is at 10 a.m. Mountain time on Saturday. Find information about watching the game and more.