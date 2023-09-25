Montana State University hosts country swing and leadership class

EBS STAFF

Montana State University will host an event called “County, Swing and Leadership” on Wednesday Sept. 27. The country swing and leadership workshop will be held at 7 p.m. in the Strand Union Building, Ballroom A.

The event is described online as a “captivating evening of entertainment, education and community bonding.” It’s a collaboration between country swing dance instructors at Country Renegades Montana and MSU’s Leadership Institute.

“Country, Swing and Leadership” is free and open to MSU students and the public. Dancers will learn leadership skills while country swinging. After instruction, a live DJ will play music for those wanting to continue practicing their swing skills on the dance floor.

Registration is required for the event and can be found here.