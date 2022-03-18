Montana State’s season ends with first round loss to Texas Tech in San Diego

Hot shooting Red Raiders blister the nets

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Montana State took a lead to open its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 26 years when Abdul Mohamed hit a jump shot along the baseline on the Bobcats’ second possession. From there, Texas Tech was in control at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl on Friday.



The Red Raiders hit all but one of their first 10 shots and shot over 70 percent from the field over the first 20 minutes of the contest to take a 52-25 lead into halftime. Montana State eventually fell to Texas Tech, 97-62, in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.



The third-seeded Red Raiders stayed hot throughout the game, shooting better than 70 percent from the floor until the team’s benches emptied in the game’s last minutes. Tech finished shooting 67 percent, including 12-20 (60 percent) from the 3-point arc, and out-rebounded MSU 33-24.



Mohamed opened the scoring with a baseline jumper moments into the game, but Texas Tech responded with a 17-2 run to essentially seal the game. The nation’s top defensive team in several categories, Texas Tech limited the Cats to below 30 percent shooting in the first half and to 33 percent for the game. Tech blocked five shots and snagged six steals.



Shannon and Williams each scored 20 points for Texas Tech. Xavier Bishop, whose Big Sky Tournament MVP efforts helped lead the Cats to their first NCAA Tournament since 1996, scored 12 points for the Cats. Great Osobor grabbed four rebounds, and Jubrile Belo dished out four assists. RaeQuan Battle and Nick Gazelas scored nine points apiece.



Montana State’s 2021-22 season came to a close with the loss to Texas Tech. The Bobcats made just their fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament after winning their third Big Sky Conference Tournament title less than a week ago. The NCAA showing was MSU’s first since 1996. Montana State’s 27-8 overall record represented the Bobcats’ most wins in 93 years. Texas Tech improved to 26-9 and plays in the round of 32 on Sunday.

