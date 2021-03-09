Montana teachers line up for vaccine

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/9/21

Montana’s teachers woke up to some good news over the weekend—K-12 educators are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine due to an order from President Joe Biden. Vaccines will soon be available directly through chain pharmacies and independent pharmacies will be able to schedule vaccine clinics through a federal vaccine pharmacy partnership. The vaccines will be issued through a separate federal allocation and will not affect those eligible under Montana’s current phases. Teachers were not previously eligible through Gov. Greg Gianforte’s phase criteria and in a statement, he said his focus will continue to be those most vulnerable.