Montana to receive support for rural internet

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/17/20

Montana has long suffered from a lack of internet in rural parts of the state. With the pandemic necessitating learning and working from home, accessing internet is more important than ever. To bridge this gap, the FCC is providing $125 million to expand broadband infrastructure, targeting 45,000 different rural communities where service is practically nonexistent, including the Highline. Although it is unclear yet when this project will kick off, internet providers involved have ten years to spend the money allocated.