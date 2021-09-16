Montana to see rain, snow

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/16/21

Anyone who has lived in Montana for a few years knows how unpredictable fall weather can be, and how quickly snow can arrive. That said, an atmospheric river is heading inland from the Pacific Coast, bringing cooler weather, rain and even snow to higher elevations on Sunday and Monday. Although timing is unclear right now, the highest likelihood of high elevation snow accumulation is on Sunday night, with below-average temperatures sticking around through the rest of the week. Time to break out those winter jackets!