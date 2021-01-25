OFFICE OF GOV. GREG GIANFORTE

HELENA – Gov. Greg Gianforte today announced the launch of Montana’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

“With over 77,000 safe and effective vaccine doses administered in Montana, we continue to make strides to protect the most vulnerable,” Gianforte said. “We can make even greater progress if the federal government increases our supply. I encourage Montanans to use this dashboard to stay up to date on our progress to save lives and make the vaccine available to everyone who wants one.”

The new dashboard includes information on total vaccine doses administered, Montanans fully immunized, and doses administered per 1,000 eligible people across Montana counties. Dashboard data will be updated to reflect the ongoing progress of vaccine administration in the Treasure State.

“DPHHS is committed to providing as much information as possible regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Montana,” said DPHHS acting Director Erica Johnston. “There’s much work ahead, but the new map shows the progress that has been made administering the vaccine to residents in local communities statewide.”

View the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

Last week, DPHHS launched a new COVID-19 vaccine website landing page, including a map with local public health department information and resources. The map links to online and social media sites where jurisdictions share information on vaccine availability and scheduling. The map also includes the best local phone number to call, but Montanans are urged to utilize the online information first.

To date, 77,739 vaccine doses have been administered in Montana, with 14,704 Montanans fully immunized.