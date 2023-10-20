Regional News
Montana’s top baby names in 2022
EBS STAFF
In 2022, Montana’s baby names saw a couple of outliers, possibly inspired by popular culture. According to NBC Montana Staff, data analyzed from the Social Security Administration collected the top ten baby names in 2022 in all of the U.S.
The site listed stated the top baby names for boys in Montana were:
- William
- Henry
- Theodore
- Noah
- Oliver
- Hudson
- James
- Liam
- Owen
- Maverick
The site stated the top baby names for girls in Montana were:
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Harper
- Amelia
- Emma
- Evelyn
- Paisley
- Ava
- Hazel
- Lily
See more of the states’ top baby names here.
