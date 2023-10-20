Connect with us

Montana's top baby names in 2022

EBS STAFF 

In 2022, Montana’s baby names saw a couple of outliers, possibly inspired by popular culture. According to NBC Montana Staff, data analyzed from the Social Security Administration collected the top ten baby names in 2022 in all of the U.S. 

The site listed stated the top baby names for boys in Montana were: 

  1. William
  2. Henry
  3. Theodore
  4. Noah
  5. Oliver
  6. Hudson
  7. James
  8. Liam
  9. Owen
  10. Maverick

The site stated the top baby names for girls in Montana were: 

  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Harper
  4. Amelia
  5. Emma
  6. Evelyn
  7. Paisley
  8. Ava
  9. Hazel
  10. Lily 

