Montana’s top baby names in 2022

EBS STAFF

In 2022, Montana’s baby names saw a couple of outliers, possibly inspired by popular culture. According to NBC Montana Staff, data analyzed from the Social Security Administration collected the top ten baby names in 2022 in all of the U.S.

The site listed stated the top baby names for boys in Montana were:

William Henry Theodore Noah Oliver Hudson James Liam Owen Maverick

The site stated the top baby names for girls in Montana were:

Olivia Charlotte Harper Amelia Emma Evelyn Paisley Ava Hazel Lily

See more of the states’ top baby names here.