Moonlight Community Foundation announces spring grant recipients

MOONLIGHT COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

BIG SKY – The Moonlight Community Foundation awarded their spring grants this week supporting programs and initiatives for youth, education, conservation and the underserved needs of the Big Sky Community. Their funding supports a wide array of projects and programs that greatly benefit our growing town. Just over $160,000 was granted to 14 different local nonprofits for programs or projects you can expect to see come to fruition or continue in our mountain town.

Below is a list of recipients and programs:

• Big Sky Community Organization—BSCO Parks, Trails and Programming

• Big Sky Skating and Hockey Association—Storage Upgrade Project

• Big Sky SNO (Sustainability Network Organization)—Capacity Building and

Membership Launch

• Bozeman Health Foundation—Big Sky Medical Center Central Monitoring System

(special THANK YOU to The Steve and Robin Stephenson Family for matching funds!)

• Center for Large Landscape Conservation—U.S. Highway 191 Wildlife and Transportation

Conflict Assessment: Preparing for Continuing Growth

• Crosscut Mountain Sports Center—Purchase of Trapper’s Creek Cabin (special

THANK YOU to Lone Mountain Land Company for providing matching funds!)

• Eagle Mount—Big Sky Ski Program and EMBLEM Camps for Veterans

• Friends of Big Sky Education—Big Sky School District Local Foods and

Sustainability Project

• Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance—The Gardens at Crail Ranch

• Gallatin River Task Force—Advancing Project 3 of the Middle Fork of the West Fork

Gallatin River Restoration Plan

• HATCH – HATCH Summit—NextGen Program

• Montana Land Reliance—Landscape Conservation in Big Sky

• THRIVE—Big Sky Child Advancement Project

• Warren Miller Performing Arts Center—From Resilience to Access: WMPAC

FY22

The Moonlight Community Foundation began informally in 2011 and became a 501(c)3 registered nonprofit organization in July of 2014. They are the non-profit charitable arm of the Moonlight Community consisting of property owners, club members and developers that comprise the Moonlight Basin area of Big Sky, Montana. Their vision is to bridge the Moonlight Community to “Causes that Matter.” Thanks to the generous support of our donors, they have been able to support many local organizations and programs through our grants.