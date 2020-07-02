Local
Moonlight Community Foundation spring 2020 grants support community
10 Local Nonprofits Awarded Grants
MOONLIGHT COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
BIG SKY – Moonlight Community Foundation (MCF) extended its commitment to the region’s nonprofit sector through the organization’s annual spring grant cycle. Just over $30,000 was recently awarded to 10 Big Sky nonprofits.
Reinforcing a focus on Arts and youth education, community development, land, conservation, and trails, the Foundation’s latest grants support:
- Arts Council of Big Sky Supplemental Summer ARTventure Programming
- Big Sky Broadway Junior’s production of Frozen
- Big Sky Community Organization’s Parks, Trails, and Programming Operations
- Big Sky Ski Education Foundation’s Clubhouse Funding
- FOBSE’s Local Foods and Sustainability Project
- Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance Conserve our Canyon Program
- Madison River Foundation’s Storey Ditch Riparian Project
- Morningstar Learning Center’s Playground Safety Project
- Big Sky Rotary Foundation/SNO’s Recycling Bins – Town Center & Big Sky Community Park Project
- THRIVE’s Big Sky Child Advancement Project (CAP)
Moonlight Community Foundation began informally in 2011 and became a 501(c)3 registered nonprofit organization in July of 2014. We are the non-profit charitable arm of the Moonlight Community – consisting of property owners, club members, and developers that comprise the Moonlight Basin area of Big Sky, Montana. Our vision is to bridge the Moonlight Community to causes that matter by supporting initiatives for youth, education, conservation, and the under- served needs benefiting the Big Sky Community. Thanks to the generous support of our donors, we have been able to support many local organizations and programs through our grants.