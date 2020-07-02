Moonlight Community Foundation spring 2020 grants support community

10 Local Nonprofits Awarded Grants

MOONLIGHT COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

BIG SKY – Moonlight Community Foundation (MCF) extended its commitment to the region’s nonprofit sector through the organization’s annual spring grant cycle. Just over $30,000 was recently awarded to 10 Big Sky nonprofits.

Reinforcing a focus on Arts and youth education, community development, land, conservation, and trails, the Foundation’s latest grants support:

Arts Council of Big Sky Supplemental Summer ARTventure Programming

Big Sky Broadway Junior’s production of Frozen

Big Sky Community Organization’s Parks, Trails, and Programming Operations

Big Sky Ski Education Foundation’s Clubhouse Funding

FOBSE’s Local Foods and Sustainability Project

Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance Conserve our Canyon Program

Madison River Foundation’s Storey Ditch Riparian Project

Morningstar Learning Center’s Playground Safety Project

Big Sky Rotary Foundation/SNO’s Recycling Bins – Town Center & Big Sky Community Park Project

THRIVE’s Big Sky Child Advancement Project (CAP)

Moonlight Community Foundation began informally in 2011 and became a 501(c)3 registered nonprofit organization in July of 2014. We are the non-profit charitable arm of the Moonlight Community – consisting of property owners, club members, and developers that comprise the Moonlight Basin area of Big Sky, Montana. Our vision is to bridge the Moonlight Community to causes that matter by supporting initiatives for youth, education, conservation, and the under- served needs benefiting the Big Sky Community. Thanks to the generous support of our donors, we have been able to support many local organizations and programs through our grants.