More than 100 Montana schools hit with pandemic

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/24/20

Montana health officials with the Department of Public Health and Human Services on Wednesday released a report identifying 121 schools with COVID-19 cases, double the amount reported the previous week. The state as a whole is experiencing an unprecedented spike in active cases, just a few weeks after schools reopened. The report revealed 74 cases in elementary schools (57 students, 17 teachers), 37 in middle schools (31 students and six teachers) and 85 in high schools (66 students and 19 students). The total number of cases in universities is 204, but the state report does not differentiate the number between students or staff. Yellowstone County remains an outlier in active cases, with 31 different schools reporting actives cases in the last two weeks.