Motorcyclist dies in Gallatin Canyon accident over the weekend

EBS STAFF

A 27-year-old died in a motorcycle accident on U.S. Highway 191 near the Greek Creek Campground in Gallatin Canyon over the weekend.

The solo rider was traveling north through Gallatin Canyon around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday evening on a Kawasaki motorcycle when the rider failed to negotiate a corner, according to a Montana Highway Patrol report.

The bike crossed the center line and collided with the guardrail before the rider came to a stop in the southbound lane, and the bike in the ditch off the northbound lane. The MHP report states that the rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The rider was pronounced dead during transport to the hospital, the report states. The Gallatin County Coroners Office declined to comment on the incident.