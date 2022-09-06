Mountainfilm on Tour to screen in Big Sky Sept. 10

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will visit Big Sky at the Independent on Saturday, Sept. 10, with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

Mountainfilm on Tour in Big Sky is hosted by the Arts Council of Big Sky, along with sponsors Grizzly Outfitters, Black Tie Ski Rentals, East Slope Outdoors and Gallatin Alpine Sports. The Arts Council has been organizing Mountainfilm on Tour for six years and provides cultural experiences to residents and visitors of Big Sky throughout the year.

“Mountainfilm is one of our favorite events to showcase to the Big Sky community,” said Brian Hurlbut, the Arts Council’s executive director. “It’s the perfect combination of culture, adrenaline and thought-provoking storytelling. We look forward to it every year.”

Prior to the Saturday Night Shorts at the Independent, a family-friendly Mountainfilm Kid’s Kino screening will show in the multipurpose room in BASE. The tickets are $5 per person for the screening at 2 p.m. There will be an option to join the Belay & Play Climbing Clinic prior to the Kid’s Kino at the climbing wall inside BASE from 12-1:45 p.m.

This is free for BASE members, and those without a membership will have access to a discounted day-pass to participate in the clinic that will provide top rope instruction, a scavenger hunt and climbing demos.

The first screening of the Saturday Night Shorts kicks off on Sept. 10 at 4:30 p.m. and the second screening will start at 7 p.m. Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour in Big Sky are on sale now. The cost for each show is $15 per person. After the screenings, stick around the Independent for some great giveaways and free live music starting at 9:30 p.m.

Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival that showcases stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues. Mountainfilm is held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado. Along with exceptional documentaries, the festival goes beyond the film medium by bringing together world-class athletes, change makers and visionary artists for a multi-dimensional celebration of indomitable spirit. Mountainfilm’s mission is to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. To learn more about Mountainfilm, visit www.mountainfilm.org.

For more information on the Big Sky event and to buy tickets for both screenings, visit bigskyarts.org.