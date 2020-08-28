Mountainfilm to premiere at Town Center Drive-In

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – The Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will visit Big Sky at the Town Center Drive with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

The festival has been adapted for 2020 as a one night only Drive In Movie in Big Sky’s town center. A hand selected series of short documentary films that celebrate adventure, culture, and the human spirit will be shown.

Additional information and Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour in Big Sky can be purchased online at bigskyarts.org. Volunteer opportunities exist, if you are interested please contact megan@bigskyarts.org