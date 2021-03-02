MSU brings journalism to rural Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/2/21

Montana State University’s Rural Journalism Camp is accepting applicants for a weeklong July session this year. The camp is presented by the Yellowstone Writing Project along with the MSU Continuing, Professional and Lifelong Learning program and is intended to reach high school students in rural Montana. Program attendees will learn about issues facing American journalists today and will have a chance to cover current events in the Bozeman area. When they return home, they’ll be assigned to write a piece of journalism that sheds light on an aspect of their rural community.