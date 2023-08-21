MSU Catapalooza 2023 set for Aug. 25

By MSU News Service, MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN — Montana State University is celebrating the 21st year of Catapalooza, a free welcome event for new and returning students and their families, on Friday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on MSU’s Malone Centennial Mall and Romney Oval.

Roughly 350 clubs, campus and community organizations and businesses will participate, offering music, entertainment, food, information and giveaways. Organizers expect more than 4,000 students, parents and MSU faculty and staff to visit Catapalooza.

“Catapalooza is a traditional welcome week event that provides engagement opportunities for students, parents, MSU offices and departments, and the Bozeman community,” said Ambika Murali with the MSU Office of Student Engagement, which organizes the event. “This is an exciting and vibrant event that allows students to find resources, jobs, free giveaways, and other support systems to guide them throughout their time at MSU.”

For more information about Catapalooza, visit montana.edu/catapalooza or contact Murali at amurali@montana.edu or 406-994-6529.