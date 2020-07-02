MSU grad student wins prestigious NASA award

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/2/20

Continuing a research interest that began by poking around in Yellowstone’s hot springs as an undergraduate, George Schaible, a doctoral student in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and a fellow in the Molecular Biosciences Program at Montana State University, will receive $133,000 in funding to investigate unique bacteria that could provide insights into how life evolved.

“These bacteria are potentially a very good model to understand the evolution of multicellular organisms on early Earth,” said Schaible in an MSU News press release. “Learning more about them could fundamentally transform how we interpret the potential for complex life elsewhere in the universe, as well as how we think about bacteria—whether they’re really as simple as is often assumed.”