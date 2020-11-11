MSU leads study of COVID-19’s impact on nurses

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 11/11/20

Montana State University was recently selected to lead a two-year study that focuses on the disproportionate impacts a pandemic has on the occupation including economic, regional differences, as well as employment by age, race and gender. Made possible by five different grants, the study will be funded by $450,000 and led by Peter Buerhaus, professor in the MSU College of Nursing and director of the MSU Center for Interdisciplinary Health Workforce Studies. It will not only study the four million registered nurses in the country as well as the practitioners and practical nurses who support them, but also project the number of nurses forecasted through 2030. The goal is to determine the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the profession with the goal of retaining nurses in the workforce with improved services.