MSU ranked best employer

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/9/20

Every year, Forbes anonymously surveys more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in order to compile their annual “America’s Best Employers by State” list. Montana State University made this year’s cut for the state of Montana among Costco, Glacier Bank, Billings Clinic, Town Pump, Home Depot, Kroger, Target, Wells Fargo and the Department of Veterans Affairs. According to Forbes, earning a title on the list reinforces each employer’s reputation as being high-quality.