MSU researcher praised for wildlife crossings

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/7/21

Nationwide, traffic-vehicle collisions account for $8 billion of dollars annually in vehicle damage, insurance claims and medical bills annually. Marcel Huijser, a former MSU student and road ecologist with Montana State University’s Western Transportation Institute was recognized in a May 31 New York Times article for his work on roadway wildlife crossings. The article discusses how wildlife crossings are not only safer for humans and wildlife, but it is also more cost effective in the long run.