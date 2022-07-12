MSU rodeo talent to ride in Big Sky Community Rodeo 

By Julia Barton DIGITAL PRODUCER

The Big Sky Community Rodeo is produced by Outlaw Partners. Outlaw Partners is the publisher of Explore Big Sky.

BIG SKY — Many of Montana State University’s finest rodeo athletes will make an appearance on July 15 as the Big Sky Community Rodeo, presented by the Yellowstone Club, returns to the Big Sky Events Arena for its third year.

The MSU rodeo team has a storied history of success. In 1949, the team won its first individual national championship, and the Bobcats have earned a total of nine national team titles, 34 individual national championships and multiple Big Sky regional titles.

Last June, the women’s team captured its third national title at the College National Finals Rodeo, along with an individual barrel racing title and a share of the all-around title.

This year, both the men’s and women’s teams held the top ranks in the Big Sky Region.

The team is led by head coach Kyle Whitaker, a former professional tie-down roper, steer wrestler and saddle bronc rider, who took over the role last August.

“Most of the team competes in rodeos during the summer while they’re not in school,” Whitaker said. “It’s just good to be in an atmosphere with a lot of fans.”

The top-tier rodeo stars will be showing down in Big Sky in various rodeo disciplines, including Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Breakaway Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding. Five athletes will compete in a long round as well as a shootout-style short round for each of the disciplines.

Younger talent will also be showcased as kids ages 3 to 6 take on mutton bustin’ and junior roughstock kids ride miniature bucking stock in a special feature of the 406 Rodeo in the Big Sky Events Arena.

Tickets for the Big Sky Community Rodeo can be purchased at bit.ly/BSCR-tickets.