MSU spring enrollment looking up

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 2/10/21

Despite the pandemic, it seems students are eager to continue and complete their education this year, says Montana State University. In a Feb. 9 press release, MSU reported an increase in enrollment at Gallatin College, an increase in MSU spring semester enrollment as well as a record number of degrees awarded in the fall. More than 15,000 students are attending class this spring, a number MSU President Waded Cruzado attributes to the campus’s efforts to remain open in a safe manner during the pandemic. “I am very happy that so many of our students are continuing to pursue their degrees and dreams at Montana State,” Cruzado said. “The pandemic has added stress and new challenges to college life. We are proud of our students for their perseverance and dedication.”