MSU students prepare for winter break

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 11/19/20

Fall semester for Montana State University students ends the day before Thanksgiving, and many may be returning home for the holidays. MSU released a guide urging students to limit their travel and gatherings over break to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students currently in quarantine due to exposure are asked to stay until their release dates—last week, the university reported 265 new cases on campus, “a 37 percent increase over last week,” according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

“I urge you to consider this time period as we end our semester,” wrote MSU Dean of Students Matthew Caires in a letter to students on Nov. 10. “Limiting your social circle, staying home when you can and avoiding gatherings now can help reduce the risk of carrying the virus with you when you travel later.”