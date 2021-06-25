MSU studies effects of climate change on GYE

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/25/21

A decrease in annual precipitation, reduced soil moisture and more days above 90 degrees—all these are changes that the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem will be dealing with for the next century due to climate change. These effects have been studied thoroughly by scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, Montana State University and the University of Wyoming and were released in a recent report. The cohort evaluated trends between 1950 to 2018, and how they may progress going forward and impact the rivers, forests and wildlife that call the GYE home. Some startling findings include a 23-inch decrease in annual snowfall, an increase in days that exceed 90 degrees and higher evaporation rates leading to decreased soil moisture.