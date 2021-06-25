Madison River guide trip cap pushed to 2023

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/25/21

In an attempt to address growing conflict between anglers and overcrowding on the Madison River, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has been working on a plan that will cap the number of commercial guides allowed on the river per year. The cap, initially set to start on Jan. 1, 2022, was pushed to Jan. 1, 2023, by a 4-1 commission vote on June 24. “Kicking this can down the road, especially in a year like this where our fishery is going to be more and more stressed—I think it’s a dangerous thing,” said southwest Montana representative Patrick Byorth at the meeting, as reported by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Byorth was the lone commissioner who opposed the rule change. Commissioner Vice Chair Pat Tabor says they hope the delay will provide the Madison River Commercial Use Work Group time to take a closer look at the river’s historic data to help drive a long-term plan for management.