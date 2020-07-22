MSU suggests students write wills during pandemic

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/22/20

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, MSU Pondera County Extension agent Wendy Wedum and MSU Extension family economics specialist Marsha Goetting are educating students on the importance and use of ethical wills, also called “legacy letters.” These wills have no legal significance and do not pass property to anyone, but they can help communicate family values, memories or hopes that the dying may wish to pass down to younger generations. They can also help articulate wishes to loved ones should they be in a position where they cannot communicate. “Letters and journals can help soothe grief and become cherished items by those who receive them,” Wedum said in a press release. “Writing one can be good for you, too. Supporters of ethical wills say creating one can help you focus and articulate your values. This can help you live more intentionally from that point on.”