MSU to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/16/20

Montana State University announced this week that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the school to store and distribute the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to students. The campus has acquired freezer space—the vaccine must be stored at minus 90 F—as well as backup electrical systems. Frontline workers in Gallatin County began receiving the vaccine on Monday, and distribution to MSU students and faculty is dependent on federal vaccine priorities. But MSU officials are encouraging people to continue practicing COVID-19 precautionary measures.

“Just because vaccines are on the way is no reason for us to let up on our discipline,” said Jim Mitchell, associate vice president for student wellness at MSU in a Dec. 15 press release. “Thousands of people are still dying every day across the country, and our health care system is very stressed. There is certainly a light at the end of the tunnel, but the tunnel is still very long.”