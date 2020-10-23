MSU to host election night webcast

Connect with us

The Montana State University Department of Political Science is hosting a live, webcast of results and analysis during the night of the 2020 election. On Nov. 3, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., David Parker, Eric Raile and Sara Guenther, all from the MSU Department of Political Science, will analyze the returns from local, state and national elections. “We’re aiming to provide analysis on Montana races in a way that most people have never seen for our state,” Parker said. “As social scientists, we wanted to provide Montanans with a space to engage critically with the developments they will witness during this historic election, free of partisanship and political spin.” This event has been an MSU tradition since 2016 as a way to inform the local community and is free to the public.

