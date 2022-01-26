MSU to host first-ever campus rail jam on Feb. 5

MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Office of Student Engagement and Residence Hall Association are partnering with Snow Bro to host the first-ever MSU campus rail jam from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

A rail jam is a freestyle ski and snowboard competition held on a compact slopestyle course. The free event will be held near the corner of Harrison Street and South Eighth Avenue between Jabs Hall and Rendezvous Dining Pavilion. The event will include a professionally designed custom course as well as other entertainment – including an ice carving exhibition, yard games, food trucks, a selfie booth, and sponsor tables and activities.

Admission is free.

Visit montana.edu/engagement/msucampusrailjam.html for MSU students and community members can register to compete in the rail jam.