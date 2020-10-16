MSU to offer ‘Snowmester’

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/16/20

Due to the pandemic, many students are looking for ways to either catch up on their classes or get ahead in their degree progress. In order to meet those needs, Montana State University is implementing an interim “Snowmester.” Classes will run from Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Jan. 8 and will offer more than 90 core courses and crucial prerequisites. Although most will take place online, some hands-on classes, such as welding and workforce development courses, may be held face-to-face as needed. Course listings will be available Friday, Oct. 16 and registration will begin Oct. 26.